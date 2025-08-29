Menu

Health

Possible hepatitis A exposure at food truck on Sunshine Coast

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
A needle and syringe is shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, October 5, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. View image in full screen
Vancouver Coastal Health says people who ate from a food truck in Gibsons, B.C., this month may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The health authority says the Sea Monkey Coffee truck was at Sunday Cider on the Sunshine Coast Highway and people who ate from the truck between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25 should self-monitor for symptoms.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the exposure notification only applies to people who ate from the food truck, and not people at any other business at the site or those who only had drinks.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Canada faces hepatitis A vaccine shortage amid high demand, shipping delays'
Health Matters: Canada faces hepatitis A vaccine shortage amid high demand, shipping delays

The health authority says getting vaccinated can prevent infection, and recommends anyone who ate from Sea Monkey Coffee between Aug. 14 and Aug. 25 to get a dose of the vaccine as soon as they can.

It says the risk is low, but anyone who consumed food from the truck is urged to watch out for symptoms including fatigue, loss of appetite, inexplicable weight loss, pain under the rib cage, muscle soreness or yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
The notification says symptoms can take between two and seven weeks to develop, and people with symptoms should seek medical attention, although the condition clears up on its own in most cases and does not usually cause long-term liver issues.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

