Possible hepatitis A exposure at food truck on Sunshine Coast

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who ate from a food truck in Gibsons, B.C., this month may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The health authority says the Sea Monkey Coffee truck was at Sunday Cider on the Sunshine Coast Highway and people who ate from the truck between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25 should self-monitor for symptoms.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the exposure notification only applies to people who ate from the food truck, and not people at any other business at the site or those who only had drinks.

The health authority says getting vaccinated can prevent infection, and recommends anyone who ate from Sea Monkey Coffee between Aug. 14 and Aug. 25 to get a dose of the vaccine as soon as they can.

It says the risk is low, but anyone who consumed food from the truck is urged to watch out for symptoms including fatigue, loss of appetite, inexplicable weight loss, pain under the rib cage, muscle soreness or yellowing of the skin or eyes.

The notification says symptoms can take between two and seven weeks to develop, and people with symptoms should seek medical attention, although the condition clears up on its own in most cases and does not usually cause long-term liver issues.