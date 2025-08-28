13-year-old boy dies after contacting power line southwest of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say a 13-year-old boy who suffered an electric shock southwest of Edmonton has died.

Police said the boy, who is from the Warburg Hutterite Colony, was walking in an area where some work was being done with an excavator Tuesday afternoon when he came into contact with a downed power line, suffering an electric shock.

STARS Air Ambulance was called in to rush the boy to hospital, but RCMP confirm they were informed of the boy’s passing on Thursday morning.

View image in full screen A patched of scorched earth is seen on the outskirts of the Warburg Hutterite Colony where a 13-year-old boy suffered a fatal electric shock on Wednesday after coming into contact with a downed powerline. Global News

Investigators from Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) have been called in to lead the investigation with help from the RCMP, but police said the boy’s death is not considered criminal in nature.

There’s been no explanation on how the powerline was downed, but in a written statement to Global News, Fortis Alberta said there was an unplanned outage in the Warburg area after a third party came into contact with a powerline.

View image in full screen The Warburg Hutterite Colony is located about an hour drive southwest of Edmonton. Global News

The Hutterite Colony has delayed the start of their school to give the community time to mourn the boy’s death.