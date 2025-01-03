Menu

Fire

Hogs killed in massive barn fire at southern Alberta Hutterite colony

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 5:47 pm
1 min read
A fire destroyed the hog barn and killed thousands of pigs inside it at the White Lake Colony in southern Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
A fire destroyed the hog barn and killed pigs inside it at the White Lake Colony in southern Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024. Supplied to Global News
Thousands of pigs are believed to have died in a barn fire overnight at a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta.

Noblefore & District Emergency Services received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday about a fully involved fire at a hog farm northwest of the community in Lethbridge County.

Nobleford fire chief Ryan Wagner said when the volunteer fire department crew arrived on scene at the White Lake Colony and saw what they were dealing with, they called in support from Coalhurst, Coaldale and Picture Butte.

A fire destroyed the hog barn and killed thousands of pigs inside it at the White Lake Colony in southern Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
A fire destroyed the hog barn and killed thousands of pigs inside it at the White Lake Colony in southern Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024. Supplied to Global News
Crews were on scene for about five hours battling the blaze, Wagner said.

The fire chief would not confirm the total number of livestock lost in the fire, but a witness who lives in the area told Global News they believe at least 5,000 pigs perished.

No people were injured in the blaze north of Lethbridge and the cause remains under investigation.

— More to come…

