Fire

Campfire bans to take effect in Kamloops, Cariboo fire centres Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Campfire ban going into effect in Kamloops, Cariboo fire centres'
Campfire ban going into effect in Kamloops, Cariboo fire centres
Heads up if you're camping in the B.C. Interior this week. Campfire bans are going up in the Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres.
Campfire bans are scheduled to take affect in two large regions of British Columbia later this week.

The BC Wildfire Service says the bans will take effect in the Kamloops and Cariboo fire centres at noon on Thursday.

The bans are being implemented to cut the risk of human-caused wildfires, and come after a stretch of scorching weather.

 

Campfire bans to take effect in Kamloops, Cariboo fire centres Thursday - image View image in full screen
The bans will remain in effect until mid-October in the Kamloops zone and mid-September in the Cariboo zone.

The ban doesn’t cover CSA- or ULC-rated stoves or devices for outdoor cooking, heat or ambiance that burn charcoal briquettes, or liquid or gaseous fuels and have flames under 15 centimetres.

A campfire ban is already in place for the Coastal Fire Centre.

Anyone caught breaking the ban can be slapped with a ticket for $1,150, be handed an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, face a $100,000 fine or a year in jail.

