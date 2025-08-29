Simply Delicious Recipe: Mediterranean salad with watermelon

Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares a Mediterranean salad with watermelon.
Ingredients
1 wedge of watermelon cubed
100gr Greek feta crumbled
A handful of chopped mint
A handful of chopped basil
30ml good quality organic olive oil
20ml good quality aged balsamic vinegar
A handful of crushed pistachio
Microgreens
Flaked salt
Black pepper
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, add olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, mint, basil, pistachio, salt and pepper and mix together, then set to the side. Add the cubed watermelon onto a dinner plate. Add the crumbled feta onto the watermelon. Drizzle the vinaigrette onto the watermelon and feta. Garnish with microgreens.
