Simply Delicious Recipe: Mediterranean salad with watermelon

Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares a Mediterranean salad with watermelon.

Ingredients



1 wedge of watermelon cubed

100gr Greek feta crumbled

A handful of chopped mint

A handful of chopped basil

30ml good quality organic olive oil

20ml good quality aged balsamic vinegar

A handful of crushed pistachio

Microgreens

Flaked salt

Black pepper

Instructions



In a mixing bowl, add olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, mint, basil, pistachio, salt and pepper and mix together, then set to the side. Add the cubed watermelon onto a dinner plate. Add the crumbled feta onto the watermelon. Drizzle the vinaigrette onto the watermelon and feta. Garnish with microgreens.