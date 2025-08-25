Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s transportation minister meets with Edmontonians on bike lanes

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 8:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s Transportation Minister meets with Edmontonians on bike lanes'
Alberta’s Transportation Minister meets with Edmontonians on bike lanes
WATCH: Alberta's Transportation Minister is meeting with Edmontonians to discuss the future of bike lanes in the city. With some residents claiming more consultation is needed, the minister says he could make legislation changes to ensure that happens. Jasmine King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s transportation minister is meeting with Edmontonians to discuss the future of bike lanes in the city.

With some Denton neighbourhood residents claiming more consultation is needed, Minister Devin Dreeshen says he could make legislation changes to ensure that happens.

About a dozen residents met with the minister at the site of a future bike lane in their community. The lanes will be built along 92nd and 96th streets between 119th and 124th avenues.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The community members told the minister that they have concerns with first responder access, parking and accessibility. They wanted further consultation before plans went ahead.

The minister also met with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, and the pair agreed the meeting was constructive.

Trending Now

Dreeshen says the city is committed to doing further consultation that would involve traffic impact assessments of bike lanes.

Story continues below advertisement

But changing the provincial legislation entirely, so that’s always the case, isn’t off the table.

Click the video above to learn more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices