Alberta’s transportation minister meets with Edmontonians on bike lanes

Alberta’s transportation minister is meeting with Edmontonians to discuss the future of bike lanes in the city.

With some Denton neighbourhood residents claiming more consultation is needed, Minister Devin Dreeshen says he could make legislation changes to ensure that happens.

About a dozen residents met with the minister at the site of a future bike lane in their community. The lanes will be built along 92nd and 96th streets between 119th and 124th avenues.

The community members told the minister that they have concerns with first responder access, parking and accessibility. They wanted further consultation before plans went ahead.

The minister also met with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, and the pair agreed the meeting was constructive.

Dreeshen says the city is committed to doing further consultation that would involve traffic impact assessments of bike lanes.

But changing the provincial legislation entirely, so that’s always the case, isn’t off the table.

