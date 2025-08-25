Overnight gunfire rattles North Vancouver home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating after gunfire perforated a North Vancouver home overnight.

North Vancouver RCMP said the home in the 900 block of Tollcross Road was occupied when shots rang out around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The homeowner called police after hearing a loud bang and discovering bullet holes in the home.

0:59 Tiny dog defends West Vancouver home from big black bear

RCMP later found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an unsettling incident that understandably causes concern in the community,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At this time, the motive remains under investigation and there is no known threat to public safety.”

Anyone with video shot in the area around the time of the shooting or who has information is urged to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.