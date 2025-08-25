Overnight gunfire rattles North Vancouver home

RCMP are investigating after gunfire perforated a North Vancouver home overnight.
North Vancouver RCMP said the home in the 900 block of Tollcross Road was occupied when shots rang out around 4 a.m. on Monday.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The homeowner called police after hearing a loud bang and discovering bullet holes in the home.
RCMP later found evidence of gunfire at the scene.
“This is an unsettling incident that understandably causes concern in the community,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.
Get daily National news
“At this time, the motive remains under investigation and there is no known threat to public safety.”
Anyone with video shot in the area around the time of the shooting or who has information is urged to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Menendez brothers’ lawyer reacts to parole denials, says they were ‘rigged’
- Sole mushroom poisoning survivor says Erin Patterson left him ‘half alive’
- Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be deported to Uganda, Trump administration says
- More than 20 women allege sexual assault at Quebec spa, class action requested
Comments