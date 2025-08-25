Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Overnight gunfire rattles North Vancouver home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
North Vancouver RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A North Vancouver RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP are investigating after gunfire perforated a North Vancouver home overnight.

North Vancouver RCMP said the home in the 900 block of Tollcross Road was occupied when shots rang out around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The homeowner called police after hearing a loud bang and discovering bullet holes in the home.

Click to play video: 'Tiny dog defends West Vancouver home from big black bear'
Tiny dog defends West Vancouver home from big black bear
Trending Now

RCMP later found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an unsettling incident that understandably causes concern in the community,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At this time, the motive remains under investigation and there is no known threat to public safety.”

Anyone with video shot in the area around the time of the shooting or who has information is urged to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices