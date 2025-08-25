Out-of-control wildfire near Yale, B.C. grows to 120 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

An out-of-control wildfire near Yale in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon has grown to 120 hectares in size.

The Sailor Bar fire broke out on Saturday and is believed to be human-caused.

Officials say steep terrain and scorching weather are making the firefight particularly challenging. Environment Canada has forecast highs of up to 39 C in the area on Monday.

“We do see this hot, drying trend, which is rare for late August for the Coastal Fire Centre,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kimberly Kelly told Global News.

“So what that means is the rate of spread might be different than it is in other years, as we see fuels very susceptible to fire start and also fuels readily available for fire spread.”

One initial attack crew and two contract crews are being supported by helicopters in battling the fire.

The Fraser Valley Regional District and Spuzzum First Nation have issued evacuation alerts for 85 properties related to the fire, and CN has closed a nearby rail line.

The Metro Vancouver regional district has issued an air quality advisory for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to smoke from the fire.