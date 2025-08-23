A look at Mark Carney’s priorities as he visits Poland, Germany and Latvia

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Europe this week, where he will spend the first part of next week meeting with political and business leaders to discuss a broad range of both economic and security issues.

Canada and the European Union are both facing a common set of issues as they try to deal with the economic fallout of American tariffs and search for new ways to assist Ukraine.

Carney will spend a day each in Poland, Germany and Latvia beginning on Monday.

He will be accompanied by Defence Minister David McGuinty and they will be visiting with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who are stationed in Poland and Latvia.

Both of those countries are playing key roles in deterring Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine.

In his discussions with the leaders of all three countries, Carney will be looking at ways to help Ukraine achieve a ceasefire and then defend that ceasefire.

But leaders will also be looking at ways to improve their economies and diversify trading patterns in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Poland is Europe’s fastest-growing economy and while Carney is there, he is expected to sign a strategic partnership on energy and security.

In Germany on Tuesday, Carney will meet with business leaders who have a particular focus on critical minerals.

Carney’s trip builds on work done at two summits held in June, the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta and the Canada-E.U. Summit in Brussels.

Government officials travelling with the Prime Minister have told reporters that bringing Canada and Europe closer together is a top priority for the Carney government.

Carney is due to return to Canada on Thursday.