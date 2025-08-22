Menu

Crime

Driver in Manitoba crash that killed mom, child arrested after 9 months at large

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP searching for semi driver charged in fatal crash'
Manitoba RCMP searching for semi driver charged in fatal crash
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man they allege caused a fatal crash in southern Manitoba on Nov. 15, 2024 – Nov 21, 2024
A man wanted in a fatal Manitoba crash that killed a mother and daughter is in custody after nine months at large, Manitoba RCMP say.

The initial incident took place Nov. 15, 2024, at the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and Provincial Road 306, near Altona.

According to police, an eastbound semi failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a southbound SUV — killing the SUV’s driver, 35-year-old Sara Unger. Her eight-year-old daughter, Alexa, later died in hospital.

The 25-year-old driver, from Brampton, Ont., was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Police said the man was picked up by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and Peel Regional Police on Thursday morning after he arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

“This investigation was a combined effort and could not have been accomplished without the hard work of multiple policing organizations,” said Cpl. Jamie Sokolosky of the Pembina Valley RCMP detachment.

“From the CBSA to Peel Regional Police, and Manitoba Motor Carrier Enforcement — their assistance was vital. This has been an extremely tough time for the family. We thank everyone who put their concerns and comments out there — we all came together to ensure this apprehension was successful.”

Sokolosky said the driver will be escorted back to Manitoba by police where he will remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Warrant still in effect for man accused of causing fatal crash near Altona'
Warrant still in effect for man accused of causing fatal crash near Altona

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

