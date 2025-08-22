Driver in Manitoba crash that killed mom, child arrested after 9 months at large

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in a fatal Manitoba crash that killed a mother and daughter is in custody after nine months at large, Manitoba RCMP say.

The initial incident took place Nov. 15, 2024, at the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and Provincial Road 306, near Altona.

According to police, an eastbound semi failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a southbound SUV — killing the SUV’s driver, 35-year-old Sara Unger. Her eight-year-old daughter, Alexa, later died in hospital.

The 25-year-old driver, from Brampton, Ont., was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Police said the man was picked up by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and Peel Regional Police on Thursday morning after he arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

“This investigation was a combined effort and could not have been accomplished without the hard work of multiple policing organizations,” said Cpl. Jamie Sokolosky of the Pembina Valley RCMP detachment.

“From the CBSA to Peel Regional Police, and Manitoba Motor Carrier Enforcement — their assistance was vital. This has been an extremely tough time for the family. We thank everyone who put their concerns and comments out there — we all came together to ensure this apprehension was successful.”

Sokolosky said the driver will be escorted back to Manitoba by police where he will remain in custody.