Crime

Manitoba RCMP looking for Ontario trucker after fatal crash kills woman and 8 yr old girl

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters. Daryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for an Ontario truck driver who was allegedly involved in a crash that killed a woman and an eight-year-old girl.

Brampton, Ont., resident Navjeet Singh has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Police say officers have attempted to locate the 25-year-old in Winnipeg but have been unsuccessful.

Police were called last week to a rural area west of Altona, Man., where a sport utility vehicle had collided with a semi-trailer that failed to stop at a rural intersection.

At the time, Singh was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say the deceased woman was 35.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

