Manitoba RCMP looking for Ontario trucker after fatal crash kills woman and 8 yr old girl

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for an Ontario truck driver who was allegedly involved in a crash that killed a woman and an eight-year-old girl.

Brampton, Ont., resident Navjeet Singh has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Police say officers have attempted to locate the 25-year-old in Winnipeg but have been unsuccessful.

Police were called last week to a rural area west of Altona, Man., where a sport utility vehicle had collided with a semi-trailer that failed to stop at a rural intersection.

At the time, Singh was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say the deceased woman was 35.