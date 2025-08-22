Judge reserves decision on accused Lapu Lapu Day attacker’s fitness to stand trial

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of killing 11 people and injuring dozens more by driving an SUV into a crowded Vancouver street festival was back in court on Friday for the final installment of hearings on his fitness to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder in the vehicle ramming at the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day Filipino street festival.

No decision on Lo’s fitness was rendered on Friday, as the court heard submissions from both sides, with Lo’s lawyer arguing his client was not fit to stand trial and the Crown arguing he is.

Lo appeared calm and quiet as he appeared via video link from jail.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, “unfit to stand trial” is defined as an accused person having a mental disorder that leaves them unable to conduct a defence or to instruct counsel to do so.

The court has received reports on Low from two psychiatrists on behalf of the Crown and from one on behalf of Lo’s defence.

The details of what has been presented in court at the fitness hearings is covered by a publication ban and cannot be reported.

Global News and a consortium of media outlets have challenged that ban. Both the Crown and Lo’s defence oppose lifting or modifying the ban.

The B.C. Provincial Court judge is slated to deliver his ruling on Lo’s fitness to stand trial along with his decision on the publication ban at an upcoming hearing, the date of which has not been set.

Investigators have previously said that Lo had extensive mental health interactions with police before the April incident.

Vancouver police confirmed he had been in contact with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before the vehicle attack, but the interaction was not criminal in nature and “did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”

Lo remains in custody.