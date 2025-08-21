SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire near Port Alberni now ‘being held,’ but nearby Bamfield still cut off

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rain helps in Mount Underwood fire fight'
Rain helps in Mount Underwood fire fight
RELATED: The rain is helping B.C. Wildfire crews battle the Mount Underwood fire on Vancouver Island. As Kylie Stanton reports, that's welcome news in Bamfield, which has been without power since the fire first flared up on Monday.
A Vancouver Island blaze near Port Alberni, B.C., that triggered several evacuation orders last week is now classified as being held.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard says the fire, about 35 square kilometres in size, is projected to remain within its current perimeter.

The fire had shown aggressive, intense behaviour in its first few days before being tempered by significant rainfall over the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Bamfield power outage could last 3 weeks'
Bamfield power outage could last 3 weeks
Some evacuation orders and alerts were downgraded Wednesday by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, the City of Port Alberni and the Tseshaht First Nation.

However, nearby Bamfield continues to be without power and its main road access.

BC Hydro has said that it’s aiming to have power restored for Aug. 30, as a six-kilometre span of power infrastructure was destroyed and must be rebuilt.

There are about 60 active wildfires burning across B.C., with 53 declared out in the last week.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

