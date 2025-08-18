Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Roughly 1,000 residents from Snow Lake, Man., set to return home after evacuation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 11:37 pm
1 min read
A fire burns in Snow Lake, Manitoba. View image in full screen
A fire burns in Snow Lake, Manitoba. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A northern Manitoba town that has been evacuated twice this summer due to out-of-control wildfires has been given the go-ahead to return home later this week.

The mandatory evacuation order for the roughly 1,000 residents who live in Snow Lake, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is expected to lift Friday morning.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The town says in a Facebook post that a welcome centre will be set up at the community’s hall to provide resources and assistance for returning residents, including mental-health supports and a food bank.

The post also thanks residents for their patience and resilience during the most recent evacuation which began a month ago.

The province’s latest fire data on Monday shows the two wildfires near Snow Lake are still considered out-of-control, but the town says the Manitoba Wildfire Service has advised council it is OK to return.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 153 active wildfires burning in the province resulting in the continued evacuation of a handful of communities.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices