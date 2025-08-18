Roughly 1,000 residents from Snow Lake, Man., set to return home after evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Manitoba town that has been evacuated twice this summer due to out-of-control wildfires has been given the go-ahead to return home later this week.

The mandatory evacuation order for the roughly 1,000 residents who live in Snow Lake, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is expected to lift Friday morning.

The town says in a Facebook post that a welcome centre will be set up at the community’s hall to provide resources and assistance for returning residents, including mental-health supports and a food bank.

The post also thanks residents for their patience and resilience during the most recent evacuation which began a month ago.

The province’s latest fire data on Monday shows the two wildfires near Snow Lake are still considered out-of-control, but the town says the Manitoba Wildfire Service has advised council it is OK to return.

There are 153 active wildfires burning in the province resulting in the continued evacuation of a handful of communities.