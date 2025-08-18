Illegal event parking, drinking, littering frustrates Rossdale residents

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Rossdale are frustrated after a sporting event at Re/Max Field on Sunday spilled into their neighbourhood with public intoxication, open alcohol consumption, littering and illegal parking.

The event was called the Kabbadi Cup, a sport similar to full-contact tag. Organizers tell Global News 9,000 people attended, calling it a success.

However, those who call the neighbourhood around Re/Max Field home feel differently. They say the event participants were disrespectful, tailgating in front of their homes and leaving big messes behind.

The Edmonton Riverhawks have leased out the public baseball diamond from the City of Edmonton and rent out the space to other groups.

Riverhawks’ Steve Hogel said he was disappointed in what transpired Sunday, adding the Kabbadi Cup would not be welcome back.

