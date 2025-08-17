SIU probes use of anti-riot weapons during Gananoque incident involving OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Sunday it is probing an incident that saw two Ontario Provincial Police officers discharge anti-riot weapons at a Gananoque man, leaving him injured.

The SIU announced the investigation on its website, saying in a statement that three SIU investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

A 42-year-old Gananoque man was transported to hospital for treatment after OPP officers discharged their weapons at him inside his home, the SIU said, without disclosing his injuries.

The SIU is an independent Ontario government agency that investigates the conduct of municipal, regional and provincial police officers.

According to the SIU, “preliminary information” suggests officers with the Gananoque Police Service were dispatched to the area of Second Street and Victoria Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, for reports of “a disturbance in the neighborhood.”

Officers discovered that a man had allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence. OPP officers were dispatched to assist, the SIU said.

Shortly before midnight, the SIU said, OPP officers entered the residence and were met by the man who was allegedly armed with “edged weapons.”

Two officers discharged their anti-riot weapons (ARWENs) and released their service dog. ARWENS are described as non-lethal weapons.

According to the statement, the man was transported to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

An SIU spokeswoman said the man remains in hospital Sunday afternoon.

“Investigators are awaiting confirmation as to the nature of his injuries,” the SIU spokeswoman said.

The SIU urges anyone in Gananoque who was near or at the scene who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU is called to investigate incidents involving the discharge of a firearm at a person by police in Ontario, as well as incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, or sexual assault.

All investigations are conducted by civilian SIU investigators. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, once a probe is finished, the SIU director must consider whether the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident investigated.

Depending on the evidence, the SIU decides whether a criminal charge should be laid where grounds exist for doing so, or close the file without any charges being laid.

The SIU must publicly report the results of all investigations.