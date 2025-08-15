Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Man who allegedly hurled a Subway sandwich at D.C. cop charged with assault

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 12:37 pm
3 min read
Sean Charles Dunn holding the sub-style sandwich, circled in red, in his hand, winding his arm back, and forcefully throwing the sandwich at an officer. View image in full screen
Sean Charles Dunn holding the sub-style sandwich, circled in red, in his hand, winding his arm back, and forcefully throwing the sandwich at an officer. Pam Bondi / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Washington, D.C., man is facing felony charges after being accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at a customs officer during an altercation earlier this week.

Sean Charles Dunn is accused of hurling a hoagie at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent in northwest Washington during an altercation at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The District of Columbia attorney’s office said Thursday that Dunn had been charged with one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States. He was released on his own recognizance after appearing before federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey.

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn shouted expletives at on-duty officers stationed in the area at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier this week mobilized the National Guard and put the Metropolitan Police Department under the control of the federal government for 30 days in what he says is an effort to restore law and order in a city with rampant crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“F–k you! You f—ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Dunn allegedly yelled in officers’ faces.

The complaint says he continued in this manner for several minutes before crossing the street and hurling a sandwich at CBP agent Gregory Lairmore, hitting him in the chest.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s show of power with military takeovers'
Trump’s show of power with military takeovers

The incident was captured by a bystander and posted on Instagram, the documents say.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dunn then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended, it added.

While being processed at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District, Dunn told MTP officer Gurkaranjot Thandi, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” the complaint continued.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that Dunn was an employee at the Department of Justice (DOJ) when the alleged altercation occurred, but has since been terminated from his position.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you touch a law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” she wrote. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro reiterated Bondi’s sentiments, saying the law will come down hard on anyone who breaks it.

“Let me be clear, if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, be certain we will come after you with the full weight of the law,” she said.

“Our officers have a job to do, and they should not be abused in the process.”

“This alleged assault is no joke – it’s a serious crime, and those who think otherwise will learn just how gravely mistaken they are.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Bondi’s department publicly stood by Jared Wise, a former FBI agent who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, defending his employment at the DOJ.

Click to play video: 'Trump grants sweeping pardon to all Jan. 6 participants charged with crimes'
Trump grants sweeping pardon to all Jan. 6 participants charged with crimes

Trump pardoned Wise while he was on trial for his participation. He was allegedly caught on camera calling police officers “Nazis” and shouting”Kill ’em!” at cops being targeted by the Trump-supporting mob.

“Jared Wise is a valued member of The Department of Justice and we appreciate his contributions to our team,” a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News in a statement on Aug. 8.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices