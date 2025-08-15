Man who allegedly hurled a Subway sandwich at D.C. cop charged with assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Washington, D.C., man is facing felony charges after being accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at a customs officer during an altercation earlier this week.

Sean Charles Dunn is accused of hurling a hoagie at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent in northwest Washington during an altercation at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The District of Columbia attorney’s office said Thursday that Dunn had been charged with one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States. He was released on his own recognizance after appearing before federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey.

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn shouted expletives at on-duty officers stationed in the area at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier this week mobilized the National Guard and put the Metropolitan Police Department under the control of the federal government for 30 days in what he says is an effort to restore law and order in a city with rampant crime.

“F–k you! You f—ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Dunn allegedly yelled in officers’ faces.

The complaint says he continued in this manner for several minutes before crossing the street and hurling a sandwich at CBP agent Gregory Lairmore, hitting him in the chest.

The incident was captured by a bystander and posted on Instagram, the documents say.

Dunn then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended, it added.

While being processed at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District, Dunn told MTP officer Gurkaranjot Thandi, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” the complaint continued.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that Dunn was an employee at the Department of Justice (DOJ) when the alleged altercation occurred, but has since been terminated from his position.

“If you touch a law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” she wrote. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony. This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven… https://t.co/l1jWVjLJPA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 14, 2025

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro reiterated Bondi’s sentiments, saying the law will come down hard on anyone who breaks it.

“Let me be clear, if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, be certain we will come after you with the full weight of the law,” she said.

“Our officers have a job to do, and they should not be abused in the process.”

“This alleged assault is no joke – it’s a serious crime, and those who think otherwise will learn just how gravely mistaken they are.”

Last week, Bondi’s department publicly stood by Jared Wise, a former FBI agent who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, defending his employment at the DOJ.

Trump pardoned Wise while he was on trial for his participation. He was allegedly caught on camera calling police officers “Nazis” and shouting”Kill ’em!” at cops being targeted by the Trump-supporting mob.

“Jared Wise is a valued member of The Department of Justice and we appreciate his contributions to our team,” a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News in a statement on Aug. 8.