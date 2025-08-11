Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend multi-year Netflix deal

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their partnership with Netflix and their media company, Archewell Productions.

On Aug. 11, Markle announced the new multi-year, first-look deal in a statement, saying, “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonate globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Archewell Productions began collaborating with Netflix in 2020, producing a handful of documentary content, including the popular series, Harry & Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex also developed a lifestyle brand, As Ever, in partnership with Netflix.

The collaboration has also produced the documentary series Polo, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead.

The couple and the streaming service also announced upcoming collaborations, including a second season of With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle and cooking show starring Markle. The show will also receive a special holiday episode in December.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a documentary short film that centres on a small orphanage in Uganda’s Masaka region, is also set to release this year.

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.”

Archewell Productions is also set to work with Netflix on a feature adaptation of Carley Fortune’s novel, Meet Me at the Lake, which “follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise.”

The Canadian writer previously said the book’s love story is “dear to my heart,” adding that she can’t imagine “a more perfect partnership.” She also said writing the book was “a tremendous personal challenge,” and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.

The latest update comes after reports claimed that Markle and Harry’s US$100 million multi-year contract with the streaming service was set to expire in September without renewal.

An insider previously told People that the couple’s production deal would “not be extended, reflecting a shift in Netflix’s broader business strategy.”

Their extended deal with Netflix is the latest in the couple’s years-long effort to develop business ventures in the United States. They had also penned a multi-year deal with Spotify in 2020 and produced a podcast, Archetypes, but cut ties with the company in 2023.

The royal couple had previously signed a lucrative $20-million deal with the streaming giant in late 2020, just months after stepping down as working senior members of the British Royal Family and relocating from the U.K. to California.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press