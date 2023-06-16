No Deal: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘part ways’ with Spotify after 1 podcast season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Spotify podcast deal is no more.

A joint statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s production company Archewell Audio and Spotify said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The royal couple signed the lucrative, $20-million deal with the streaming giant in late 2020, just months after stepping down as working senior members of the British Royal Family and relocating from the U.K. to California.

The first episode of the Archetypes podcast, hosted by Markle, aired in August 2022 and after two days was the number-one podcast in seven international markets, including Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

Throughout the 12-series first season, the Duchess spoke with different high-profile guests, exploring the stereotypes that have held women back. Guests included Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Trevor Noah and Serena Williams, among others.

But despite Archetypes winning the top podcast at the People’s Choice Award in L.A. just six months ago, it has not been renewed for a second series.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said at the time.

As of now, it’s unclear why the podcast will not go ahead with a second season on Spotify, but this likely wasn’t the plan from the start — when the deal was first signed it was supposed to be a multi-year partnership.

Both Spotify and the Duke and Duchess have faced their share of troubles in recent months.

Six months ago, Spotify announced that it would cut six per cent of its global workforce, approximately 600 jobs, and last week it announced another 200 positions would be eliminated.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been in court recently, battling it out with the publisher of the Daily Mirror, whom he has accused of using extreme, often illegal practices to obtain scoops on his personal life.

2:15 Prince Harry takes the stand in tabloid trial

Harry has accused Mirror Group Newspaper of invading his privacy on an “industrial scale,” including hacking his phone to illegally listen to his voicemails. In court last week, he told the courtroom he’s “experienced hostility from the press since I was born.”

Reaction to the end of the partnership was decidedly mixed on social media.

Some celebrated the “phenomenal” podcast and said that waiting for each episode was like “waiting for Santa.”

Meghan created a phenomenal podcast with Archetypes. Gave space to women to freely talk about topics that affect us on a daily basis and I’m sure she will continue to connect us with more educational conversations on a different platform 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aKwel4plCx — Cₕᵢₗdₗₑₛₛ wₒₘₑₙ gₒₜ y’ₐₗₗ ₘₐd😎 (@Blu_Alexia_) June 16, 2023

Thank you, Meghan, for 12 brilliant episodes of #Archetypes. Every Tuesday felt like waiting for Santa. I'm looking forward to what comes next. pic.twitter.com/VcmuVfamK3 — Hekwen (@HekwenPenken) June 16, 2023

Others, however, weren’t so generous and called the podcast “not very interesting” and “self-serving.”

Yes I agree. Pure spin to soften the blow of the fact that #Archetypes was not very interesting. Megs used #Archtypes to feed her ego. She couldn’t even interview her guests- just talked about herself. Don’t forget she tried to copyright the name Archetypes too & it was declined — GSP143 (@HessingMariann) June 16, 2023

What happens with the podcast remains up in the air at this point, but a representative from WME, the talent agency that the Duchess of Sussex signed with earlier this year, gave fans hope that Archetypes will pop up elsewhere in the future.

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” the spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.