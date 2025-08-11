Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make drug, gun seizure after driver flees traffic stop Saturday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: The 2024 Winnipeg police crime report says violent crime is down for the first time in four years, with a 1.5 per cent drop in crimes including assault, sexual assault and robbery – May 7, 2025
Two men are facing a lengthy list of charges after fleeing an early morning traffic stop Saturday in the West End, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were patrolling near Agnes Street and St. Matthews Avenue just before 2:15 a.m. when they saw a 2011 Nissan Rogue idling at a stop sign. The same Nissan later failed to stop at a red light at Maryland Street and Portage Avenue, police said, and when they attempted a traffic stop, it took off at high speed.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police tracked the car to a home on Alexander Avenue. Two men got out and ran away, but were arrested nearby.

A search of the Nissan turned up 1.9 grams of crack, 2.9 grams of cocaine and a loaded .45-calibre handgun with a serial number that had been removed. Police also found small quantities of crack, cocaine and three cellular phones that had been dropped near the site of the arrest. Police also seized $895 in cash from the driver.

A 20-year-old man now faces more than half a dozen charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer and four firearms charges.

The other man, 21, has been charged with a similar list of offences — six in total.

Click to play video: 'Guns, drugs seized, 5 arrested in joint Manitoba police investigation'
Guns, drugs seized, 5 arrested in joint Manitoba police investigation
