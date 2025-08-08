Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

No more reading glasses? New FDA-approved eye drops can fix your near vision

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 2:26 pm
3 min read
A new eye drop, approved for us in the United States, promises to help people ditch their reading glasses or contact lenses for up to 10 hours at a time. View image in full screen
A new eye drop, approved for us in the United States, promises to help people ditch their reading glasses or contact lenses for up to 10 hours at a time. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new prescription eye drop that could potentially allow many people to put down their reading glasses has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Known as Vizz, manufactured by pharmaceutical company Lenz, the once-daily drops treat age-related blurry near vision — also known as presbyopia — for up to 10 hours at a time.

While it’s not a permanent solution, users may not have to consistently keep reading glasses nearby or put in contact lenses every day.

Presbyopia is a common condition found in many people, particularly those over the age of 40, who begin to have difficulty reading words up close as their vision begins to deteriorate with age. Often, they will begin using reading glasses or contact lenses, holding books, phones and other small print farther away, or even increasing the light and font on their screens to see more clearly.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the manufacturer, Vizz works with the help of a chemical called aceclidine, which creates a “pinhole effect” in the eye, narrowing the pupil in a way similar to a camera lens, which brings close-up objects and text into clearer focus.

Unlike previously released eye drops that also help reduce presbyopia by affecting the focusing muscles of the eye, Vizz won’t cause a “zoomed-in” effect or blur distance vision, the company says.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Plus, it claims their newly approved drops don’t cause adverse side effects like brow heaviness due to ciliary muscle activation.

That’s not to say Vizz eye drops don’t come with any side effects. The FDA guidance says users “may experience temporary dim or dark vision after instillation,” and warns against driving or operating heavy machinery with blurred vision. There’s also a warning to exercise caution while driving at night or participating in other activities in low light.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia teen with sight loss using AI for early diagnosis of retinal diseases'
Nova Scotia teen with sight loss using AI for early diagnosis of retinal diseases
Story continues below advertisement

There have also been rare cases of retinal tears and detachments when using miotics, especially in those with pre-existing retinal disease.

A certain percentage of patients who used the drug during clinical trials experienced eye irritation (20 per cent) and headache (13 per cent).

Trending Now

“This FDA approval represents a disruptive paradigm shift in treatment options for millions of people who are frustrated and struggling with the inevitable age-related loss of their near vision,” said Vizz clinical investigator Marc Bloomenstein, from Schwartz Laser Eye Care Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., in a statement.

“I believe this will be a welcome solution for both optometrists and ophthalmologists who will now be able to offer a highly effective and sought-after presbyopia treatment that could immediately become the standard of care, with a product profile that will meet our patients’ needs.”

Global News has reached out to Health Canada to ask whether the agency was looking to approve Vizz for Canadians, but did not hear back as of press time.

A report from Eyes on Eyecare released earlier this summer says that Lenz Therapeutics announced an exclusive licence and commercialization agreement with Théa — a European pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of ophthalmic products — to help bring Vizz to Canada. So far, they say, no timeline has been established.

Story continues below advertisement

The drug is expected to be broadly available in the U.S. by October of this year.

The Canadian Association of Optometrists calls presbyopia a “natural consequence of aging” that becomes noticeable as the eye loses elasticity and flexibility, usually first presenting between the ages of 40 and 45. It typically progresses until the late 40s or early 50s.

Statistics collected by Eye Health Central estimate that approximately 1.8 billion people are living with the condition, with data showing it’s more common in North America; however, better access to eye exams in Canada and the United States could be driving the numbers up.

Curator Recommendations
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices