Crime

Winnipeg police to discuss charges against two officers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are set to discuss charges against two officers on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg police are set to discuss charges against two of their own.

Police Chief Gene Bowers, alongside Cam Mackid, deputy chief of investigative services, is set to speak to media at 1 p.m. from police headquarters downtown.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police officers facing charges of theft, breach of trust'
Winnipeg police officers facing charges of theft, breach of trust
