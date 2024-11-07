Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police officers facing charges of theft, breach of trust

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2024 9:02 pm
1 min read
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing breach of trust and other charges following a lengthy internal investigation.
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing breach of trust and other charges following a lengthy internal investigation.

It’s alleged Const. Elston Bostock committed offences between October 2022 and Saturday, while he was both on and off-duty, and sometimes while partnered with the two other officers.

Police say he was involved in disclosing confidential information, obstructing justice and police investigations, and property theft.

Police allege Const. Matthew Kadyniuk stole money with Bostock.

Const. Jonathan Kiazyk is accused of unlawfully entering a residence with Bostock and obstructing an active police investigation.

Deputy Chief Gene Bowers called the allegations deeply concerning.

“As a police service, we take incidents of misconduct and breaches of the law by our members very seriously,” Bowers told reporters Thursday.

“We are all concerned by these allegations and are fully committed to ensuring we maintain the trust of the community we serve.”

The three were released on undertakings and placed on administrative leave.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

