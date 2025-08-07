Menu

Crime

Duffle bags stuffed with 197 kilos of cocaine seized at Ontario border

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
$83M worth of cocaine seized in major Toronto-area drug bust
An Ontario man is facing several charges after seven bags containing 197 kilograms of cocaine was seized at the Canadian border.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday the seizure was made on July 23 after a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge from the United States was pulled over for inspection.

Agents at the crossing, which is in Point Edward, Ont., inspected the trailer and allegedly found seven duffle bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine. The total weight was 197 kilograms, which agents said is worth $24.6 million on the street.

A 29-year-old Caledon, Ont., man was arrested and Royal Canadian Mounted Police have charged him with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role our border services officers play in disrupting the illegal flow of drugs into Canada,” said Michael Prosia, CBSA regional director general for southern Ontario.

So far this year, the CBSA said it has seized a total of 1,164 kilograms of cocaine originating from the United States, and 514 kilograms from other countries combined.

“This success is a result of their vigilance and dedication, as well as the strength of our ongoing collaboration with the RCMP to protect our communities,” Prosia added.

