Fire

‘A beast’: Wildfire on Vancouver Island challenging crews, some relief from rain

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 12:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rain, cooler temperatures help with Wesley Ridge wildfire fight'
Rain, cooler temperatures help with Wesley Ridge wildfire fight
Cooler temperatures and light rain are giving firefighters a helping hand as they try to get control of the Wesley Ridge wildfire, burning near Cameron Lake and Highway 4 on Vancouver Island. Kylie Stanton reports.
The B.C. government is set to provide an update on Wednesday about the wildfire situation in the province.

More fires have sparked in the past week, with 127 active wildfires currently burning in the province, with a quarter considered out of control.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected over much of the province on Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures are expected to climb again over the weekend and into next week.

Light rain and higher humidity have helped firefighters contain a wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island.

The roughly five-square-kilometre Wesley Ridge wildfire has forced those living in almost 390 homes in the Regional District of Nanaimo to flee.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews made good progress in improving the containment of the blaze, guarding it from spreading to nearby homes and the Highway 4 corridor.

“Our operations continue to prioritize the protection of residences, critical infrastructure and other key values,” Madison Dahl with the B.C. Wildfire Service said in an update on Tuesday.

“Numerous fire departments from across Vancouver Island continue to ensure defensive properties and infrastructure in the Little Qualicum River Village Park and area and the north side of Cameron Lake.”

Click to play video: 'More than 200 firefighters battle 500-hectare Wesley Lake wildfire'
More than 200 firefighters battle 500-hectare Wesley Lake wildfire
Trending Now

Chris Burger, who owns Meadowood Store in Qualicum Beach, has been keeping a close eye on the Wesley Ridge wildfire.

“This fire is moving right,” he said.

“This is such a beast. I’ve been watching it with this front-row seat, which is fascinating and terrifying at the same time.”

Highway 4, a critical route on Vancouver Island, has not been impacted, officials said, but they are asking people to avoid stopping on the highway and keep the traffic moving.

This story will be updated following the provincial wildfire update at 12:30 p.m.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

