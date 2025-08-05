Menu

Sports

Bombers’ Jefferson, Vaval get top marks in CFL’s Week 9 honour roll

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2025 5:53 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Trey Vaval (23) celebrates his punt return for a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts with Willie Jefferson (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Trey Vaval (23) celebrates his punt return for a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts with Willie Jefferson (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. FCG
Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, defensive back Trey Vaval and offensive lineman Kendall Randolph earned top marks on the CFL’s Week 9 honour roll.

Jefferson earned a grade of 99.3 in the Blue Bombers’ 40-31 win over visiting Toronto on Friday after posting a career-high four pass knockdowns along with a defensive tackle, a forced fumble and a strip sack resulting in a Bombers touchdown.

Vaval received a grade of 92.5 after returning a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.

And Randolph had a score of 73.7 as the Bombers had 116 rushing yards in Friday’s game.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

