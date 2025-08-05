Bombers’ Jefferson, Vaval get top marks in CFL’s Week 9 honour roll

See more sharing options

Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, defensive back Trey Vaval and offensive lineman Kendall Randolph earned top marks on the CFL’s Week 9 honour roll.

Jefferson earned a grade of 99.3 in the Blue Bombers’ 40-31 win over visiting Toronto on Friday after posting a career-high four pass knockdowns along with a defensive tackle, a forced fumble and a strip sack resulting in a Bombers touchdown.

Vaval received a grade of 92.5 after returning a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.

And Randolph had a score of 73.7 as the Bombers had 116 rushing yards in Friday’s game.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.