Montreal Pride organizers have reversed ban on Jewish community group in parade

Organizers for the upcoming Montreal Pride parade have reversed their decision to exclude a Jewish LGBTQ+ group from joining the march.

Fierté Montréal made the announcement a few days after Ga’ava, a Montreal-based Jewish community group, urged government officials to intervene.

The federal and provincial governments, along with Montreal, are all sponsors for the 11-day festival.

Fierté Montréal previously said Ga’ava was being banned over comments its president made about pro-Palestinian groups.

Ga’ava’s president denied he made any hateful comments.

Several politicians, including Montreal-area Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, had called on Fierté Montréal to reverse their decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 5, 2025.