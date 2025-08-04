Menu

Health

Emergency department at hospital in Oliver closed until noon on Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2025 7:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doctors of BC on spike in patients leaving ER without being seen'
Doctors of BC on spike in patients leaving ER without being seen
More concerns being raised about ER wait times in B.C. New provincial data revealed that nearly 142,000 British Columbians who went to emergency rooms between 2024 and 2025 ended up leaving before receiving care. We speak with Dr. Adam Thompson, Doctors of BC president-elect, about how the shortage of family doctors and walk-in clinics is adding to ER backlogs. – Jul 24, 2025
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver is closed until noon on Tuesday due to staffing shortages.

Meanwhile, the emergency department at 100 Mile District General Hospital is closed until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The emergency departments at several hospitals in B.C. were also closed for various lengths of time this weekend, including Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Fort Nelson, Burns Lake, Mission and Clearwater.

All of them have since reopened.

Interior Health says it is doing everything it can to fill shifts and avoid closures, including offering overtime or shift extensions to eligible staff.

The organization has been facing criticism in recent weeks due to the closure of the pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital in May.

In July, Interior Health said it is reopening some services in the pediatric unit, including elective pediatric surgeries and diagnostic procedures that require sedation.

It will also admit patients during daytime hours.

Interior Health said it transferred 22 patients to other hospitals since the closure began.

