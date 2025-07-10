Menu

Health

Pediatric unit reusumes some services at Kelowna General Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna General Hospital pediatric unit’s troubled history'
Kelowna General Hospital pediatric unit’s troubled history
RELATED: Medical staff say red flags about the Kelowna General Hospital pediatric unit were raised years ago but ignored. They are coming forward now that the unit is in a six-week shutdown. Klaudia Van Emmerik has an in-depth look at how the hospital got to this point – Jun 19, 2025
After weeks of pressure, Interior Health says it is reopening some services at Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit.

Starting this Sunday, the unit will once again offer elective pediatric surgeries and diagnostic procedures that require sedation.

It will also admit patients during daytime hours.

The services will, however, fall short of the full suite of care the 10-bed unit usually offers.

The pediatric unit was temporarily closed in May, when the health authority said it did not have enough pediatricians to keep it open safely.

Interior Health said at the time that the closure would last six weeks; however, as of Thursday, officials still did not have a timeline for it to reopen.

“I’m not going to commit to a time now, we’re continuing to work with the pediatricians,” Interior Health vice-president of medicine Mark Masterson told Global News.

“As soon as we know we can safely and sustainably open it safely for the patients, sustainably for the doctors, we’ll make sure people are aware, and in partnership with the doctors which we’ve been doing all along.”

Interior Health says it has transferred 22 patients to other hospitals since the closure began in May.

The health authority acknowledged that even with the partial resumption of services, transfers to other sites may still be necessary.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

