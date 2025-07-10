Pediatric unit reusumes some services at Kelowna General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of pressure, Interior Health says it is reopening some services at Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit.

Starting this Sunday, the unit will once again offer elective pediatric surgeries and diagnostic procedures that require sedation.

It will also admit patients during daytime hours.

The services will, however, fall short of the full suite of care the 10-bed unit usually offers.

The pediatric unit was temporarily closed in May, when the health authority said it did not have enough pediatricians to keep it open safely.

Interior Health said at the time that the closure would last six weeks; however, as of Thursday, officials still did not have a timeline for it to reopen.

“I’m not going to commit to a time now, we’re continuing to work with the pediatricians,” Interior Health vice-president of medicine Mark Masterson told Global News.

“As soon as we know we can safely and sustainably open it safely for the patients, sustainably for the doctors, we’ll make sure people are aware, and in partnership with the doctors which we’ve been doing all along.”

Interior Health says it has transferred 22 patients to other hospitals since the closure began in May.

The health authority acknowledged that even with the partial resumption of services, transfers to other sites may still be necessary.