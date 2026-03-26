Manitoba proposes $5M to improve food quality in personal care homes

The Manitoba government is proposing spending $5 million on ensuring fresh, high-quality food is available for residents in personal care homes.

“Seniors built this province, and the way of life that we love so much is thanks to you. You are the teachers. You are the construction workers. You are the people who built the economy,” said Premier Wab Kinew during a press conference at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre in Winnipeg.

“Now it’s time for us to make sure that you have the quality of life that you deserve — that means respect, that means dignity, and that means good food,” he continued.

The exact use of the funds will vary, the province’s health minister explained. The initiative is part of the government’s budget tabled Tuesday.

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“(Regional health authorities) are going to be working directly with the homes to determine what makes sense … Everyone’s needs are going to be different. There’s going to be cultural considerations, (and) obviously, dietary considerations,” Minister of Health, Seniors, and Long-term Care Uzoma Asagwara said.

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This funding will provide a higher quality of food, including fresh produce, as well as culturally-appropriate foods for celebrations and ceremonies and Manitoban care homes, the government said.

“The $5 million investment will support food quality improvements at PCHs provincewide, with a focus on enhancing nutrition, expanding meal options and improving the dining experience for residents,” the province explained in a statement.

This is the first funding increase for food in personal care homes in over a decade, according to the 2026 budget, which has not yet been approved in the legislature.

“Food is fundamental to all of us, and for our residents, it is much more than nutrition. When you walk through a personal care home like this one, you quickly see that meals are not just a part of the schedule. They are a central part of each resident’s day,” said Laurie Cerqueti, CEO of the Simkin Centre.

This move, as well as the $1.5 billion slotted for health, seniors, and long-term care in the proposed provincial budget, was said by Asagwara to ensure Manitobans are treated with dignity when accessing services.