SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Roy Green Show
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Forecasters predict Prairie wildfire smoke could cause hazy skies across Canada

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
A watercraft makes its way along the Ottawa river in Ottawa on Monday, July 14, 2025. View image in full screen
A watercraft makes its way along the Ottawa river in Ottawa on Monday, July 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wildfire smoke from the Prairies today is forecast to fill the skies from Vancouver Island to Charlottetown with gritty, hazy dust.

Environment Canada says the smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility that can fluctuate and vary hour by hour.

The statements and warnings stretch from western British Columbia into eastern Prince Edward Island.

Southern parts of the Northwest Territories, as well as much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, also are affected.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It comes as more than 700 wildfires burn across Canada, including one on the north banks of Cameron Lake in B.C., about 60 kilometres from the city of Nanaimo, that forced hundreds to flee.

The weather agency says poor air quality can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, while more serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Air quality warnings issued Canada-wide as wildfire smoke from Prairies covers nation'
Air quality warnings issued Canada-wide as wildfire smoke from Prairies covers nation
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices