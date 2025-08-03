Forecasters predict Prairie wildfire smoke could cause hazy skies across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire smoke from the Prairies today is forecast to fill the skies from Vancouver Island to Charlottetown with gritty, hazy dust.

Environment Canada says the smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility that can fluctuate and vary hour by hour.

The statements and warnings stretch from western British Columbia into eastern Prince Edward Island.

Southern parts of the Northwest Territories, as well as much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, also are affected.

It comes as more than 700 wildfires burn across Canada, including one on the north banks of Cameron Lake in B.C., about 60 kilometres from the city of Nanaimo, that forced hundreds to flee.

The weather agency says poor air quality can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, while more serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough.

