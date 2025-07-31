Family outraged as Montreal woman’s killer gets weekday prison release

See more sharing options

The family of a young Montreal woman brutally murdered nearly two decades ago is furious that her killer is now allowed to leave prison five days per week.

Sebastien Simon was convicted of first-degree murder after stabbing Brigitte Serre 72 times nearly two decades ago.

Now, nearly twenty years into his sentence, he’s gaining more and more freedom.

As Global’s Dan Spector reports, that does not sit well with Serre’s family.

