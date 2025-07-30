Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada holds interest rates, citing ‘clouded’ economic outlook

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 9:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: The Bank of Canada's governor Tiff Macklem delivers remarks after the central bank held its key policy rate on Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Interest rates in Canada are holding steady for now after the central bank left it unchanged on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada opted to keep its overnight benchmark at 2.75 per cent, as most economists expected.

This marks the third straight monetary policy meeting where rates have held steady after seven straight rate cuts that began in June of 2024 and ended in March of 2025.

In its report, the central bank cited economic “uncertainty” surrounding the current trade war as one of the main themes which led to this decision.

“The outlook for the Canadian economy remains clouded. The global trade conflict continues to evolve,” the report says.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This trade-related uncertainty has two layers. The first layer is around US trade policy, and the second layer of uncertainty is about how households, businesses and governments will react and adapt to tariffs.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Bank of Canada widely expected to hold key rate steady amid trade uncertainty'
Business Matters: Bank of Canada widely expected to hold key rate steady amid trade uncertainty
Trending Now

The Bank of Canada also described its ongoing priority to maintain price stability by keeping inflation within its target range of between one to three per cent price year-over-year increases.

“Tariffs have had only a limited effect on inflation to date. Household inflation expectations remain elevated, while businesses’ inflation expectations have moderated,” the report says.

“Some businesses, however, report that the shifts in global trade are imposing new costs on their operations.”

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to deliver remarks and answer questions from the media at a press conference beginning at 10:30am Eastern.

More to come.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices