U.S. Fed holds interest rates despite pressure from Trump to cut

The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year, brushing off repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a cut.

The Fed’s decision Wednesday leaves its key short-term rate at about 4.3 per cent, where it has stood after the central bank reduced it three times last year.

Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed would likely have cut rates already if not for Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Powell and other Fed officials say they want to see how Trump’s duties on imports will impact inflation and the broader economy.

So far the duties have lifted costs of some goods, such as appliances, furniture, and toys, and overall inflation has risen a bit, though less than many economists had expected.

There were some signs of splits in the Fed’s ranks: Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman voted to reduce borrowing costs, while 9 officials, including Powell, favored standing pat. It is the first time in more than three decades that two of the seven Washington-based governors have dissented. One official, Governor Adriana Kugler, was absent and didn’t vote.

The choice to hold off on a rate cut will almost certainly result in further conflict between the Fed and White House, as Trump has repeatedly demanded that the central bank reduce borrowing costs as part of his effort to assert control over one of the few remaining independent federal agencies.

On Wednesday, Trump seized on a report showing the economy expanded at a three per cent annual rate in the second quarter as evidence that growth is accelerating and called on Powell to cut rates. Yet the Fed typically reduces borrowing costs when the economy is faltering and threatening to send unemployment higher.

The economy isn’t necessarily doing as well as the three per cent figure suggests. It follows a negative reading in the first three months of the year, when the economy shrank at a 0.5 per cent annual rate. Most economists are averaging the two figures to get a growth rate of about 1.25 per cent for the first half of the year. If that sluggishness continues, the Fed could cut rates as early as September.

For now, any dissent also would likely reflect that there are at least two different ways to see the U.S. economy, which is clearly in flux. The first is the way that most Fed officials have described it: Unemployment is at a low 4.1 per cent, while the economy is growing, albeit modestly, and inflation did tick up in June, largely because of tariffs.

So, the thinking goes, why not stand pat on rates and see what happens next? If inflation continues to heat up, a rate cut could make things worse — the Fed typically raises borrowing costs to combat inflation. And as long as the economy is doing well, there is no need to cut to support growth.

The other view is more worrisome: There are signs the economy is weakening, such as sluggish hiring, slower consumer spending, and pretty modest overall growth. The economy, in the first six months of the year, probably expanded at an annual rate of about 1.5 per cent. At the same time, tariffs have lifted inflation by less than many economists had feared, so far.

This is the view of the economy that Waller sketched out in a speech earlier this month.

“Private-sector payroll growth is near stall speed,” Waller said. “We should not wait until the labor market deteriorates before we cut the policy rate.”

When the Fed cuts its rate, it often — but not always — results in lower borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

Some economists agree with Waller’s concerns about the job market. Excluding government hiring, the economy added just 74,000 jobs in June, with most of those gains occurring in health care.

“We are in a much slower job hiring backdrop than most people appreciate,” said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at PGIM Fixed Income.

Waller was appointed to the Fed’s seven-member governing board by Trump during the president’s first term. He has often been mentioned as a potential replacement for Powell. Waller has underscored in several speeches that he does not think Trump’s tariffs will lead to persistently higher inflation.

Bowman, the vice chair for regulation, was also appointed during Trump’s first term. She suggested in June that the Fed should soon reduce borrowing costs. Bowman is also a possible Powell replacement, though more of a long shot.

Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase, said in a note to clients this week if the pair were to dissent, “it would say more about auditioning for the Fed chair appointment than about economic conditions.”

The Fed’s two-day meeting comes after a week of extraordinary interactions with the Trump White House, which has accused Powell of mismanaging an extensive, $2.5 billion renovation of two office buildings. Trump suggested two weeks ago that the rising cost for the project could be a “firing offense” but has since backed off that characterization.

Notably, Trump argues that the Fed should cut because the economy is doing very well, which is a different viewpoint than nearly all economists, who say that a healthy, growing economy doesn’t need rate cuts.

“If your economy is hot, you’re supposed to have higher short-term rates,” Porcelli said.