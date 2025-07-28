Calgary councillor’s truck among several vehicles damaged by man in East Village

Send this page to someone via email

A city councillor is one of a few Calgarians looking at thousands of dollars in repairs to their vehicle, after a man was seen jumping on windshields and roofs in East Village over the weekend.

Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean said he received a call from the Calgary Police Service on Friday night informing him of the damage to his truck.

“It should be getting appraised and towed away because it’s not drivable,” McLean told Global News. “Windshield, roof, hood, tonneau cover — it doesn’t take long to get to several thousand dollars.”

CPS confirmed to Global News they were called to the 800 block of 6 Street Southeast around 7:15 p.m. Friday for reports a man had been harassing people and causing damage to multiple vehicles parked in the area.

The man was also reported to have caused a disturbance at a nearby restaurant, police added.

Police arrested the man about 15 minutes later and he has been charged with five counts of mischief to a motor vehicle, one count of causing a disturbance and one count of being intoxicated in a public place.

The incident was caught on camera in a video circulating online.

“I was happy that they at least had evidence,” McLean said. “I’m almost confident that person is back out on the streets already, may have several warrants or a criminal record.

"It seems like we've got this never-ending cycle of catch and release and people are getting fed up with it. I certainly am."

Calgary police confirmed to Global News the man charged has been released from custody.

It’s not the first time McLean has had issues with his vehicle.

In May 2022, Calgary police recovered McLean’s truck days after it had been stolen and found totalled and littered with drug paraphernalia.

“If it’s hit me twice in a short period of time, it’s hitting everybody in their neighbourhoods,” McLean said.

"It's not surprising, but what is surprising is how we let it get to this point."

