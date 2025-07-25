Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

$54M pedestrian and cycling upgrade to Granville Bridge opens to public

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 4:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s Granville Bridge to get major upgrade'
Vancouver’s Granville Bridge to get major upgrade
WATCH: A major upgrade is set to begin on Vancouver's nearly 70-year-old Granville Bridge. Since originally-planned freeways in the area were never built, greater accommodations are now being made for pedestrians and cyclists. Aaron McArthur explains. – Feb 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After more than two years of work, a $54-million upgrade to Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge opened to the public on Friday.

The Granville Connector project is designed to provide a safer and more accessible pedestrian and cyclist connection on the bridge.

The work, which began in 2023, involved decommissioning two vehicle lanes from the bridge.

That space was allocated to a widened sidewalk and bi-directional bike lane on the bridge’s west side, along with a new, widened pedestrian walkway on the east side.

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver unveils plans for Granville Bridge'
City of Vancouver unveils plans for Granville Bridge
Trending Now

According to the city, the bridge’s car lanes are significantly underused, and the eight lanes were originally built when the city envisioned connecting the span to a high-volume freeway that was never built.

Story continues below advertisement

The project also involved removing the two looping ramps that connected the bridge to Pacific Street on the bridge’s north end, which have been replaced with a standard street grid layout.

The city says transportation upgrades along Drake Street will continue into 2026.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices