$54M pedestrian and cycling upgrade to Granville Bridge opens to public

After more than two years of work, a $54-million upgrade to Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge opened to the public on Friday.

The Granville Connector project is designed to provide a safer and more accessible pedestrian and cyclist connection on the bridge.

The work, which began in 2023, involved decommissioning two vehicle lanes from the bridge.

That space was allocated to a widened sidewalk and bi-directional bike lane on the bridge’s west side, along with a new, widened pedestrian walkway on the east side.

According to the city, the bridge’s car lanes are significantly underused, and the eight lanes were originally built when the city envisioned connecting the span to a high-volume freeway that was never built.

The project also involved removing the two looping ramps that connected the bridge to Pacific Street on the bridge’s north end, which have been replaced with a standard street grid layout.

The city says transportation upgrades along Drake Street will continue into 2026.