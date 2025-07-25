Calgary police looking for suspects in vicious road rage assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are making a public plea to identify two men wanted in the vicious road rage assault of an 18-year-old whose mother was teaching him how to drive.

Investigators said it happened on Tuesday, July 15, around 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue northeast in Calgary.

The woman was teaching her son how to park in their SUV when a white pickup truck pulled up behind them and parked next to their vehicle.

Two men got out of the truck and tried to get into the victim’s SUV.

View image in full screen Calgary police have released CCTV photos of two men who are suspects in the vicious road rage assault of a teenager on July 15, 2025. Calgary Police

The woman’s son got out of the vehicle to protect his mother but he was assaulted with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The men then fled the scene and the woman called police.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The teen was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

View image in full screen Calgary police have released CCTV photos of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup, whose occupants are suspects in the vicious road rage assault of a Calgary teen. Calgary Police

Investigators have released photos from CCTV cameras in an effort to identify the culprits.

Both suspects are described as being between five feet eight inches and six feet tall.

One was wearing a navy T-shirt and black pants and may have been wearing a face mask.

The other was wearing a black hat, a white T-shirt and black pants and had short, dark hair and possibly facial hair.

The pickup truck they were driving was believed to be a 1999 to 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado with an object sticking out of the box.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators would also like to speak to some possible witnesses who were travelling in a white Ford Fusion and may have taken video of the altercation.

Calgary police have released photos of a white Ford Fusion whose occupants may have been witnesses to a vicious road rage assault in Calgary on July 15, 2025. Calgary Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.