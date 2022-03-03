Man wanted for attempted murder over Calgary road rage incident arrested, also faces arson charge

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from a road rage incident in February has been arrested by Calgary police. And investigators believe he is linked to an arson incident in October 2021.

Anthony Gregory Favell was arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody.

The road rage incident took place on Feb. 16. Police said a man fired a gun at a van after driving in the area of Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive N.W. Police identified Favell as the shooting suspect after reviewing evidence and CCTV footage.

Read more: Calgary police seek man in relation to Tuscany road rage shooting

He faces charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent in connection with the alleged road rage incident.

Story continues below advertisement

He also faces one count of arson in relation to an incident in the Marlborough neighbourhood.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2021, officers arrived at the Dawa Medical Clinic at 5268 Marlborough Dr. N.E. to find it on fire. The original call was for a break and enter.

The Calgary Fire Department put out the fire and investigators determined it to be arson.

Police said CCTV footage from the fire led them to identify Favell as a suspect.

Police believe additional people were involved in the incidents and ask anyone with information to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers with information.