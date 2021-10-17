Calgary fire, CPS call northeast blaze on Sunday morning ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police and fire crews are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious fire” in the city’s northeast.

Police found a large fire at a commercial building in the 5200 block of Marlborough Drive while they were responding to an intruder alarm.

Large volumes of dark smoke and fire were found in both the front and back of a multi-unit two-storey building when fire crews arrived.

Calgary Fire confined the blaze to a single unit as police assisted in evacuating homes in the nearby area as a precaution, CFD said. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the damage to the property is extensive and firefighters remain at the scene to continue to put out hot spots. Businesses in the same complex have extensive smoke damage as well.

The investigation continues and involves both Calgary Fire and the CPS arson unit.

Meantime, the Calgary Fire Department is looking for photos, video or information regarding this fire, especially prior to CFD arrival. If you have information, contact them by email.