Crime

Calgary fire, CPS call northeast blaze on Sunday morning ‘suspicious’

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 1:51 pm
Calgary Fire crews were called to an early morning structure fire in the the Marlborough neighbourhood on Oct. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire crews were called to an early morning structure fire in the the Marlborough neighbourhood on Oct. 17, 2021. Global News

Calgary Police and fire crews are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious fire” in the city’s northeast.

Police found a large fire at a commercial building in the 5200 block of Marlborough Drive while they were responding to an intruder alarm.

Large volumes of dark smoke and fire were found in both the front and back of a multi-unit two-storey building when fire crews arrived.

Calgary Fire confined the blaze to a single unit as police assisted in evacuating homes in the nearby area as a precaution, CFD said. No injuries were reported.

Click to play video: 'No injuries reported after explosion in northeast Calgary' No injuries reported after explosion in northeast Calgary
No injuries reported after explosion in northeast Calgary – Sep 7, 2021

Fire officials said the damage to the property is extensive and firefighters remain at the scene to continue to put out hot spots. Businesses in the same complex have extensive smoke damage as well.

The investigation continues and involves both Calgary Fire and the CPS arson unit.

Read more: Blaze causes extensive damage to northeast Calgary garage, firefighter injured

Meantime, the Calgary Fire Department is looking for photos, video or information regarding this fire, especially prior to CFD arrival. If you have information, contact them by email.

