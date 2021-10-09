Blaze causes extensive damage to northeast Calgary garage, firefighter injured

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary firefighter suffered minor injuries following an early morning garage fire in the northeast.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Martindale Drive where they found a detached garage in the back alley on fire along with a small trailer that was adjacent to it.

The fire was quickly brought under control, though there is extensive damage to the garage and trailer.

Both the main home and the siding of the garages beside the one that was on fire suffered heat damage.

One person who was inside the home was safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews were expected to be on scene throughout the day.