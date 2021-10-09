Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blaze causes extensive damage to northeast Calgary garage, firefighter injured

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 12:45 pm
The aftermath of an early morning garage fire on Oct. 9, 2021 in the northeast community of Martindale. View image in full screen
The aftermath of an early morning garage fire on Oct. 9, 2021 in the northeast community of Martindale. Global News

A Calgary firefighter suffered minor injuries following an early morning garage fire in the northeast.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Martindale Drive where they found a detached garage in the back alley on fire along with a small trailer that was adjacent to it.

Read more: Suspected arson the leading cause of fires in Alberta Avenue: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

The fire was quickly brought under control, though there is extensive damage to the garage and trailer.

Both the main home and the siding of the garages beside the one that was on fire suffered heat damage.

One person who was inside the home was safely evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews were expected to be on scene throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police investigating garage fire fatal' Kingston Police investigating garage fire fatal
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagBlaze tagMartindale tagnortheast fire tagcalgary morning fire tagMartindale Drive tagMartindale Drive fire tagmorning northeast fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers