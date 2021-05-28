Menu

Fire
May 28 2021 7:11pm
3 homes destroyed by fire in north Edmonton’s Klarvatten neighbourhood

Two people were injured and three homes destroyed by a fire that started Friday afternoon in a garage in a newer neighbourhood on the north side of Edmonton.

