Family dog hailed as hero after Lethbridge garage fire causes $50K in damages

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a garage fire in south Lethbridge early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., 21 firefighters from three stations responded to the call near 5 Street South.

The burned garage could be seen from the alley. Three cars and a trailer were also damaged.

Read more: Lethbridge fire crews battle wind and flames in 3 separate blazes

Damages are estimated to be around $50,000, according to the city.

Everyone was evacuated safely and nobody was injured, the city said.

Kelly Reid lives in the house with his wife, son and two dogs. He says Smidge, their Chinese Shar-Pei, saved the day.

Story continues below advertisement

“She barks at everything, but just her normal bark. This one was a really high pitch, panicky bark,” he said.

View image in full screen Smidge, a Chinese Shar-Pei, woke up her family when their garage was on fire. Jessica Robb / Global News

The barking woke up his wife, who saw the flames and ran to get Reid.

“I saw from my kitchen window when my wife first woke me up and [the flames] were 10 feet tall,” he said. “Ten seconds later, by the time I got outside, [the flames] were about 20 feet tall. I dropped the hose and tried calling 911.

Reid said Smidge is a family hero.

Story continues below advertisement

“This girl gets steak dinner every night now,” Reid said.