Family dog hailed as hero after Lethbridge garage fire causes $50K in damages

An investigation is underway after a garage fire in south Lethbridge early Sunday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., 21 firefighters from three stations responded to the call near 5 Street South.
The burned garage could be seen from the alley. Three cars and a trailer were also damaged.
Damages are estimated to be around $50,000, according to the city.
Everyone was evacuated safely and nobody was injured, the city said.
Kelly Reid lives in the house with his wife, son and two dogs. He says Smidge, their Chinese Shar-Pei, saved the day.
“She barks at everything, but just her normal bark. This one was a really high pitch, panicky bark,” he said.
The barking woke up his wife, who saw the flames and ran to get Reid.
Reid said Smidge is a family hero.
“This girl gets steak dinner every night now,” Reid said.
