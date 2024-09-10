Menu

Crime

‘Very scary’: B.C. couple assaulted with baseball bat in alleged road rage case

By Amy Judd & Janet Brown Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 9:08 pm
2 min read
A young couple is recovering from injuries after an apparent road rage incident in a drive-thru at a Mission Tim Hortons. It happened over the weekend, and a baseball bat was used. As Janet Brown reports, the suspects have been identified but not yet arrested.
Mission RCMP is looking for two suspects in an apparent road rage incident involving a baseball bat.

It reportedly started Sunday morning in a drive-thru on Lougheed Highway and Cedar Valley Connector.

Police said the victims honked at the car in front of them at Tim Hortons to move forward in the line. They said the suspects allegedly waited for the victims to then exit the drive-thru and they threw a cup of coffee at the car.

Police said the suspects then followed the victims for two kilometres.

The couple had turned off Cedar Street onto Bakerview Avenue in an attempt to escape the ensuing vehicle, they said, but they were wrong.

“We parked and they got out and ran at us with a baseball bat,” Carson Asher said.

“The male came from behind and hit me on the side of the head and removed the bat from the lady’s hands and started hitting me with it. I did everything to beat him to the ground.”

Asher’s girlfriend Samantha Parkhill is still recovering from her injuries.

“I really did think I was going to die at some point,” she told Global News.

“It was very scary.”

The couple was able to capture some video of the suspects before their phone was snatched.

Asher said the woman in the other car smashed the passenger side window with the baseball bat, causing the glass to go everywhere and cut Parkhill’s face.

There are also dents on the hood of the car being hit with the baseball bat and blood stains are still on the driver’s door.

“I have cuts all along my knuckles here I had to get seven stitches,” Asher said.

Mission RCMP later seized a black Chevy Malibu and they have released photos of the suspects who are still at large.

