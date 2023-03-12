Dashcam footage shows Calgary road rage incident possibly involving gun

Send this page to someone via email

Dashcam footage caught an incident between two drivers Saturday night possibly involving a gun.

The driver with the dashcam told Global News the incident took place on the Trans Canada Highway between 36 Street and 52 Street N.E., after what appeared to be a road rage incident.

The driver said snow caused him to drift over in his lane towards the other driver, who then sped up and cut him off.

The video shows the moment the man in the other vehicle pulled out what appears to be a gun and pointed it at the other vehicle before speeding off.

Calgary police said the incident has been reported and is under investigation.