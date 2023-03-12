Menu

Crime

Dashcam footage shows Calgary road rage incident possibly involving gun

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 1:39 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarterson April 9, 2020. Police say a 48-year-old Calgary man has been charged after a woman was found dead in a city park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarterson April 9, 2020. Police say a 48-year-old Calgary man has been charged after a woman was found dead in a city park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Dashcam footage caught an incident between two drivers Saturday night possibly involving a gun.

The driver with the dashcam told Global News the incident took place on the Trans Canada Highway between 36 Street and 52 Street N.E., after what appeared to be a road rage incident.

Read more: Northeast Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police

The driver said snow caused him to drift over in his lane towards the other driver, who then sped up and cut him off.

Trending Now

The video shows the moment the man in the other vehicle pulled out what appears to be a gun and pointed it at the other vehicle before speeding off.

Calgary police said the incident has been reported and is under investigation.

