Recipe: Turkish Muhammara

Executive Chef Daniel Kenney
Lavantine Restaurant and Skybar
This Turkish Muhammara is the ultimate summer dip! Smoky, tangy, and full of bold, vibrant flavors. It’s made with fire-roasted peppers, toasted walnuts, and a touch of pomegranate molasses, giving it that perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spice. Serve it chilled or at room temperature with fresh bread or pita, it’s refreshing, satisfying, and ideal for sharing on warm evenings with friends.
Turkish Muhammara – this recipe makes enough for 6 ppl to enjoy
fire roasted bell pepper x 8 pc
toasted walnuts x 1/2 cup
roasted garlic x 5 whole cloves
Pomegranate molasses x 1/4 cup
Lemon Juice x 1 tbsp
Olive oil x 1/4 cup
Aleppo pepper or Chilli Flakes x 1/2 tbsp
Cumin x 1/2 tbsp
Smoked water x 1 tsp
Salt x to taste
Bread Crumb x 3 tbsp
Salt x 1 tbsp
Method
`1. Roast red peppers in your oven @ 375 until fully roasted and cover with plastic wrap to let steam for 25 min. This makes it easier to peel the peppers
2. Peel the skin off the peppers and set aside . Peeling the peppers will make the Muhamarra much smoother and easier on the palate.
3. Roast garlic in the oven using a small pan with olive oil covered with tin foil for 35min @ 375 or until golden in colour.
4. Lightly toast the walnuts in the oven @ 375 for 10min
Pro Tip “ Roast all the ingredients at the same time to reduce the prep time, just keep an eye on the different times “
5. Using a blender combine all ingredients and blend on High for 5 mins until smooth .
6. Season with salt and blend again until combined
7. Enjoy with fresh bread , pita or crackers.
