Crime

Vancouver becomes 1st city in Canada to ban gun-shaped lighters

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 4:53 pm
1 min read
Vancouver city council has voted to ban the sale of gun-shaped lighters after police data revealed a rise in incidents last year involving the items.
The City of Vancouver has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to ban the sale of lighters shaped like guns.

Council approved the ban this week after Vancouver police presented data showing 162 calls last year involving gun-shaped lighters.

The devices can easily be mistaken for real weapons, leading to escalated police responses, the city said.

“Gun-shaped lighters pose a serious risk to public safety due to their realistic appearance,” Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai said in a media release.

“This ban represents a proactive measure to reduce unnecessary risks to public safety and to prevent potentially dangerous encounters during police responses.”

The city estimates there are currently 50 to 75 stores selling the devices.

Under the ban, businesses caught selling gun-shaped lighters are liable for a $1,000 fine.

Vancouver has already banned the sale of locking butane torch lighters, which the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services blames for an uptick in fires.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

