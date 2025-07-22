Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day attack suspect now facing 11 murder charges

See more sharing options

The man accused of killing 11 people by driving a vehicle into a crowded Vancouver street festival in April is facing more criminal charges.

Vancouver police said Tuesday that prosecutors had approved three additional second-degree murder charges against Kai-Ji Adam Lo, bringing the total count to 11.

“The additional charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service following a review of evidence submitted by Vancouver Police Homicide investigators,” police said in a media release.

Lo, 30, made a brief court appearance earlier this month to face charges in the April 26 tragedy that left dozens of other people with serious injuries. As of June 26, six people remained in hospital.

Lo is set to face a two-day hearing on his fitness to stand trial on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Investigators have previously said that Lo had extensive mental health interactions with police before the April incident.

Vancouver police confirmed he had been in contact with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before the vehicle attack, but the interaction was not criminal in nature and “did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”

Lo remains in custody.