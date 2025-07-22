Menu

Crime

Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day attack suspect now facing 11 murder charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 7:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital'
6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital
RELATED: Vancouver police say six people who were injured in April's Lapu Lapu Day are still in hospital. Officials can't give specific details about the victim's injuries or their medical status but there is some good news – Jun 26, 2025
The man accused of killing 11 people by driving a vehicle into a crowded Vancouver street festival in April is facing more criminal charges.

Vancouver police said Tuesday that prosecutors had approved three additional second-degree murder charges against Kai-Ji Adam Lo, bringing the total count to 11.

“The additional charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service following a review of evidence submitted by Vancouver Police Homicide investigators,” police said in a media release.

Click to play video: '40 days since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy'
40 days since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

Lo, 30, made a brief court appearance earlier this month to face charges in the April 26 tragedy that left dozens of other people with serious injuries. As of June 26, six people remained in hospital.

Lo is set to face a two-day hearing on his fitness to stand trial on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Investigators have previously said that Lo had extensive mental health interactions with police before the April incident.

Vancouver police confirmed he had been in contact with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before the vehicle attack, but the interaction was not criminal in nature and “did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”

Lo remains in custody.

