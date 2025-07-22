Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in stabbing death of 15-year-old near Vancouver’s Robson Square

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 6:53 pm
1 min read
VPD investigates killing of 15-year-old boy near Robson Square
WATCH: Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Surrey, who was stabbed late Saturday night near Robson Square. Kristen Robinson reports.
A 17-year-old turned himself in to Vancouver police on Monday night and was taken into custody for the stabbing death of a 15-year-old near Robson Square on Saturday night.

Vancouver police said the suspect turned himself in to a patrol officer near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street.

The suspect, a Surrey resident, is currently in custody, police confirmed.

Investigators believe the victim, a Surrey resident, was stabbed shortly before 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, near the Vancouver Law Courts at Smithe and Howe streets.

A passerby called 911, and police found the injured boy on Howe Street.

Police officers and other first responders provided emergency first aid; however, the victim died in the hospital early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

His name is not being released at this time. Vancouver police also believe the teen was not attending the Celebration of Light fireworks that had taken place earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

