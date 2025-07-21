Robson Square in downtown Vancouver behind police tape

See more sharing options

A large area of Robson Square in downtown Vancouver was behind police tape on Sunday.

Vancouver police were not allowing any traffic through the area but did not confirm what they were investigating.

Evidence markers and debris could also be seen around the square.

Police said their major crime section was in the square collecting evidence; however, they were not able to release any more information on Sunday. More information is expected on Monday.

More to come.