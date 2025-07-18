Nova Scotia firefighting crew to help battle Saskatchewan wildfires

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia is sending a team of firefighters to help with out-of-control wildfires in Saskatchewan for the second time this wildfire season.

The 20-person crew is scheduled to fly Saturday to Saskatoon to be briefed and learn where they will be deployed.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says the province is able to send the team to help in Western Canada because of limited wildfire activity in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia firefighters first went to Saskatchewan in late May and returned in June.

The province currently has a specialist assisting in the Northwest Territories, while two communications technicians from the Department of Emergency Management helped firefighting efforts in Alberta in June.

In 2024, Nova Scotia deployed fire crews or other resources six times to help with wildfires across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.